US Marines lead demolitions training with joint forces and Moroccan military

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Uchenna Ezeonyim, a personnel retrieval and processing specialist assigned to Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Regiment-45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and a Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Soldier practice demolition and explosives techniques during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 28, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

