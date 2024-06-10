US Marines lead demolitions training with joint forces and Moroccan military

U.S. Marines assigned to 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces poses Moroccan Armed Forces soldiers for a photo during a break from demolition training provided by 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 28, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

