    Kickball tournament doubles as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month awareness event [Image 2 of 4]

    Kickball tournament doubles as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month awareness event

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A player kicks the ball during a kickball tournament held in conjunction with the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program May 18 at Rambler Field on Camp Zama, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8465750
    VIRIN: 240518-A-HP857-9552
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 688.13 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kickball tournament doubles as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month awareness event [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

