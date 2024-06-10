Kickball tournament doubles as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month awareness event

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The school recess staple of kickball was the basis for an adult tournament held here last month that doubled as a community awareness event.



Four teams came out to compete in the tournament May 18 at Camp Zama’s Rambler Field. The event was held in conjunction with the installation’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program.



While the event was part of Camp Zama’s year-round intramural athletics program, known as the Commander’s Cup, it was also meant to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, which is observed in April.



“It’s not just in April that we should be thinking about the awareness and prevention of sexual assault,” said Cheryl Rendon, a sexual assault response coordinator assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan.



Playing in the double-elimination tournament were teams representing the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, the 78th Signal Bn., Army Medical Department Activity – Japan, and U.S. Army Garrison Japan. The championship match was between 311th MI and AMEDD, with the latter ultimately emerging as the winners.



Rendon said it was an awesome event that brought a lot of people together to share in competition and sportsmanship.



“We work well as a team and as a community,” Rendon said.



Staff Sgt. Bryan Sanchez, a victim advocate assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan, said getting people involved in SHARP events can sometimes be a struggle. So, holding one in conjunction with a sporting event like kickball helps to bring the community together and provide visibility for what he said is a very important topic.



“[SHARP is] all about the victims’ rights,” Sanchez said. “That’s what we are here for today.”



During and after the tournament, a table was set up where people could get information on the SHARP program and even take some free promotional items.



Camp Zama’s 24-hour SHARP hotline number is 090-9395-8909.

