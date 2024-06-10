Staff Sgt. Bryan Sanchez, a victim advocate assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan, high-fives a teammate during a kickball tournament held in conjunction with the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program May 18 at Rambler Field on Camp Zama, Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 20:35 Photo ID: 8465749 VIRIN: 240518-A-HP857-7236 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 980.01 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kickball tournament doubles as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month awareness event [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.