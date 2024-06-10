Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Police Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    DM Police Week 2024

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen run a 5k during Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2024. Police Week 2024 was observed across the installation by participating in a variety of events such as a 5k, a ‘jail and bail’, and ceremony to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8465442
    VIRIN: 240515-F-AR459-1045
    Resolution: 4801x3194
    Size: 598.41 KB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM Police Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

