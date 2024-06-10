U.S. Air Force Airmen run a 5k during Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2024. Police Week 2024 was observed across the installation by participating in a variety of events such as a 5k, a ‘jail and bail’, and ceremony to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8465442
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-AR459-1045
|Resolution:
|4801x3194
|Size:
|598.41 KB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Police Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT