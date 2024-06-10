Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Police Week 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    DM Police Week 2024

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces members assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron stand in formation during Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 17, 2024. Police Week is observed to recognize law enforcement members who put their life in danger for the safety of communities. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8465425
    VIRIN: 240517-F-AR459-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 596.52 KB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    This work, DM Police Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW
    MIA
    AF
    Police
    DM
    DMAFB

