U.S. Air Force Security Forces members assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron stand in formation during Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 17, 2024. Police Week is observed to recognize law enforcement members who put their life in danger for the safety of communities. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8465425
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-AR459-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|596.52 KB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Police Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
