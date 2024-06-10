U.S. Air Force Security Forces members assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron stand in formation during Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 17, 2024. Police Week is observed to recognize law enforcement members who put their life in danger for the safety of communities. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:57 Photo ID: 8465425 VIRIN: 240517-F-AR459-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 596.52 KB Location: ARIZONA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM Police Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.