DM Police Week 2024

U.S. Air Force Security Forces members assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron carry a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2024. The flag was carried by multiple squadrons during a 24-hour vigil to pay tribute to security forces members who were POW/MIA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Location: ARIZONA, US