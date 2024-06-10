Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Police Week 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    DM Police Week 2024

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces members assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron carry a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2024. The flag was carried by multiple squadrons during a 24-hour vigil to pay tribute to security forces members who were POW/MIA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    This work, DM Police Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

