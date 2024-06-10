AMC hosts Food Service Leading Change Summit

Industry culinary specialist from Compass Group USA showcased the "Teaching Kitchen" capabilities to more than 50 Army senior culinary and food specialists during the Food Service Leading Change Summit May 29-30 at the John J. Sparkman Center, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. With the Army structure reducing approximately 1,500 culinary specialist positions, starting October 2027, feeding options will be impacted. The Army and senior leaders are laser-focused on standardizing Culinary Readiness Training Centers across all posts, camps, and stations and enabling feeding strategies that affect feeding capability from garrison to large-scale operations, including Joint Support Areas.

