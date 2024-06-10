Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC hosts Food Service Leading Change Summit [Image 2 of 2]

    AMC hosts Food Service Leading Change Summit

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Industry culinary specialist from Compass Group USA showcased the "Teaching Kitchen" capabilities to more than 50 Army senior culinary and food specialists during the Food Service Leading Change Summit May 29-30 at the John J. Sparkman Center, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. With the Army structure reducing approximately 1,500 culinary specialist positions, starting October 2027, feeding options will be impacted. The Army and senior leaders are laser-focused on standardizing Culinary Readiness Training Centers across all posts, camps, and stations and enabling feeding strategies that affect feeding capability from garrison to large-scale operations, including Joint Support Areas.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:44
    Photo ID: 8465406
    VIRIN: 240529-A-LP637-9054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AMC hosts Food Service Leading Change Summit [Image 2 of 2], by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Materiel Command: IMCOM

