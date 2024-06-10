AMC hosts Food Service Leading Change Summit

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | Industry culinary specialist from Compass Group USA showcased their skills to more...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | Industry culinary specialist from Compass Group USA showcased their skills to more than 50 Army senior culinary and food specialists stemming across active-duty Army, Army National Guard, and the Army reserves, during the Food Service Leading Change Summit May 29-30 here at the John J. Sparkman Center, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. These senior leaders partnered with industry representatives to view and discuss modernized food service options that could be customizable for installations. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – As Army Materiel Command continues to focus on delivering ready combat formations for the Army, the sustainment enterprise is also focused on emerging food service modernization efforts.



More than 50 senior culinary and food specialists stemming across active-duty Army, Army National Guard, and the Army reserves, attended the Food Service Leading Change Summit May 29-30 here at the John J. Sparkman Center. These senior leaders partnered with industry representatives to view and discuss modernized food service options that could be customizable for installations.



“The Army Food Service Leading Change Summit is a platform that codifies requirements that are synchronized with the Army food service strategy and the four focus areas of Warfighting, Delivering Ready Combat Formations, Transformation in Contact, and Strengthening the Army Profession,” said Sgt. Maj. Kelvin Windham, Army Materiel Command G4 sergeant major. “Due to the realities of force structure reductions and fiscal constraints, the Army Food Program lacks the ability to provide a 21st Century, best-in-class food-service model that addresses the requirements and dietary demands of an optimized, multi-cultural force delivering nutritional readiness to the point of need.”



“The FSLCS was the vehicle to deliver food strategy and the Army commitment to improving overall nutrition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, AMC command sergeant major. “Understanding and enabling the Army Food Program Strategy is vital – who does what and our overall responsibilities. This is our playbook for how we are guiding and informing the Secretary of the Army, Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Sergeant Major of the Army on all decisions they must make in the space of Food Service.”



With the Army structure reducing approximately 1,500 culinary specialist positions, starting October 2027, feeding options will be impacted. The Army and senior leaders are laser-focused on standardizing Culinary Readiness Training Centers across all posts, camps, and stations. Standardizing the CRTC program will enable feeding strategies that affect feeding capability from garrison to large-scale operations, including Joint Support Areas.



“This event brings all the right people into one location to streamline the changes that are coming and to ensure all culinary sergeants major are on the same level when it comes to the capabilities that are available,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael Bogle Jr., chief culinary management sergeant major for the 1st Cavalry Division, III Armored Corps, Fort Cavazos, Texas. “Knowledge is power and putting the smartest people when it comes to Food service in the same room, astonishing things can happen.”



This summit provided senior leaders with an opportunity to understand the industry capabilities and what they could bring to Army installations.



“The summit provided the opportunity to showcase our best-in-class culinary and hospitality concepts to modernize the Army’s food ecosystem and take care of soldiers and their families,” said Donna Turner, vice president of Government Engagements and Sales for Compass Group USA. “Overall, these solutions will fuel Soldiers’ performance, increase access to healthy food options on an installation, and ultimately enhance mission readiness and resiliency.”



During industry day the senior leaders were able to partner with industry leaders to receive demonstrations of cutting-edge feeding capabilities for Garrison and field feeding options that will enable commanders to employ agile and efficient feeding capabilities.



“Our holistic approach is to inspire through food with culinary innovations, health and wellness education, technological integrations, and modernized conveniences,” Turner stated. “From dining facilities to outposts, grab-n-go markets to secure food lockers, we customize our culinary concepts to each Army installation to satisfy a range of appetites, needs, and venues. This approach aligns with the Go-for-Green and Holistic Health and Fitness mindful eating initiatives, caters to diverse tastes and dietary preferences, and enables a campus-style dining experience for Soldiers and families. We also have a comprehensive culinary wellness education capability for Soldiers and their families on food, nutrition, and the impact of diets on performance and readiness.”



Army leadership is very engaged and committed to improving the quality of life and nutritional options for Soldiers and their families, regardless of location. The ability to partner with industry and gain best practices allows senior leaders to identify feeding options that will serve as a force multiplier.



“Building relationships with all Food Service professionals across the Army and industries that support the Army Food Service program and learning what is and is not working for others,” Bogle said about the benefits the summit provided.



These partnerships with industry promoted shared understanding and helped the Army leverage modernized feeding capabilities that give Soldiers access to flexible feeding options while continuing to revolutionize the Army food program.