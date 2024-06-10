Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC hosts Food Service Leading Change Summit [Image 1 of 2]

    AMC hosts Food Service Leading Change Summit

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Industry culinary specialist from Compass Group USA showcased their skills to more than 50 Army senior culinary and food specialists stemming across active-duty Army, Army National Guard, and the Army reserves, during the Food Service Leading Change Summit May 29-30 here at the John J. Sparkman Center, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. These senior leaders partnered with industry representatives to view and discuss modernized food service options that could be customizable for installations.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
