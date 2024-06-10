Industry culinary specialist from Compass Group USA showcased their skills to more than 50 Army senior culinary and food specialists stemming across active-duty Army, Army National Guard, and the Army reserves, during the Food Service Leading Change Summit May 29-30 here at the John J. Sparkman Center, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. These senior leaders partnered with industry representatives to view and discuss modernized food service options that could be customizable for installations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:44 Photo ID: 8465405 VIRIN: 240529-A-LP637-5007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.41 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC hosts Food Service Leading Change Summit [Image 2 of 2], by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.