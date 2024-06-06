U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, right, assumes command of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing during the wing’s change of command ceremony, June 10, 2024. The ceremony marked the transfer of responsibilities from Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson and Dickens. Lt. Gen. Derek France, U.S. Air Forces Central commander, presided over the ceremony, ensuring a seamless transition between the two leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo)

This work, The Grand Slam Wing welcomes its newest leaders [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.