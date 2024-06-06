U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, delivers remarks during the wing’s change of command ceremony, June 10, 2024. Dickens outlined his goals for Airmen across the wing are to continue to “work hard, work smart and work together.” (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8463759 VIRIN: 240610-F-IA158-1148 Resolution: 5232x3488 Size: 3.33 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Grand Slam Wing welcomes its newest leaders [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.