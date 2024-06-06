Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Grand Slam Wing welcomes its newest leaders [Image 1 of 3]

    The Grand Slam Wing welcomes its newest leaders

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, U.S. Air Forces Central commander, delivers remarks during the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing change of command ceremony, June 10, 2024. The ceremony marked the transfer of responsibilities from Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson and Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens. (U.S. Air Force photo)

