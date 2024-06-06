A U.S. Air Force Airman does research during instruction during Airman Leadership School at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 14, 2024. The ALS curriculum prepares senior Airmen and Guardians to be war-fighting Airmen and space professionals who can supervise and lead work teams in an all-domain joint warfighting environment to support the employment of an air and space power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
This work, Ramstein ALS First Army Instructor [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein ALS First Army Instructor
