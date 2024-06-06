Ramstein ALS First Army Instructor

A U.S. Air Force Airman does research during instruction during Airman Leadership School at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 14, 2024. The ALS curriculum prepares senior Airmen and Guardians to be war-fighting Airmen and space professionals who can supervise and lead work teams in an all-domain joint warfighting environment to support the employment of an air and space power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
by A1C Olivia Sampson