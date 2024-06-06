Ramstein ALS First Army Instructor

SU.S. Air Force Airmen in Ramstein Airman Leadership School listen to an instruction during class at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 14, 2024. ALS is the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen to experience. ALS is designed to be an entry level leadership enhancement course to prepare senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE