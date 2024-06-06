Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein ALS First Army Instructor

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Sgt. 1st Class McElfresh, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy instructor, poses with her Airman Leadership School Class 24-4 flight for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2024. Class 24-4 was instructed in part by Sgt. 1st Class Sonia J. McElfresh, the first Army instructor in the history of Ramstein ALS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    This work, Ramstein ALS First Army Instructor [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    leadership
    Army
    86th
    ALS
