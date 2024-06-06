Ramstein ALS First Army Instructor

Sgt. 1st Class McElfresh, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy instructor, poses with her Airman Leadership School Class 24-4 flight for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 16, 2024. Class 24-4 was instructed in part by Sgt. 1st Class Sonia J. McElfresh, the first Army instructor in the history of Ramstein ALS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

