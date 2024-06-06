Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members [Image 5 of 5]

    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A memorial wreath rests on a Douglas C-47 Skytrain crash memorial after a ceremony in Beuzeville au Plain, France, June 4, 2024. In 1944, a C-47 carrying Five air crew members and 17 paratroopers crash landed; in 2001 this memorial was built to honor the sacrifice of the fallen service members. By never forgetting what happened here eight decades ago, we pay fitting tribute to the sacrifices made by U.S. service members and our Allies during World War II and continue to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy for which so many valiantly fought to preserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 04:50
    Photo ID: 8463423
    VIRIN: 240604-F-SL051-1178
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members
    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members
    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members
    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members
    Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commemoration
    DDay
    Douglas C-47 Skytrain
    DDAY80
    WWIIEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT