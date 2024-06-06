Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

A memorial wreath rests on a Douglas C-47 Skytrain crash memorial after a ceremony in Beuzeville au Plain, France, June 4, 2024. In 1944, a C-47 carrying Five air crew members and 17 paratroopers crash landed; in 2001 this memorial was built to honor the sacrifice of the fallen service members. By never forgetting what happened here eight decades ago, we pay fitting tribute to the sacrifices made by U.S. service members and our Allies during World War II and continue to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy for which so many valiantly fought to preserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

