Members of the 101st Airborne Division hold the U.S. Flag during a ceremony to honor paratroopers who died in a Douglas C-47 Skytrain crash on DDay in Beuzeville au Plain, France, June 4, 2024. In 1944, a C-47 carrying Five air crew members and 17 paratroopers crash landed; in 2001 this memorial was built to honor the sacrifice of the fallen service members. By never forgetting what happened here eight decades ago, we pay fitting tribute to those who gave their lives during D-Day and World War II as we preserve their heritage and secure a future of peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 04:50 Photo ID: 8463422 VIRIN: 240604-F-SL051-1170 Resolution: 4448x3629 Size: 2.3 MB Location: MANCHE, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.