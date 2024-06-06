Members of the 101st Airborne Division honor fallen service members

Members of the 101st Airborne Division stand in formation during a ceremony honoring the crash landing of a Douglas C-47 Skytrain in Beuzeville au Plain, France, June 4, 2024. In 1944, a C-47 carrying Five air crew members and 17 paratroopers crash landed; in 2001 this memorial was built to honor the sacrifice of the fallen service members. By never forgetting what happened here eight decades ago, we pay fitting tribute to those who gave their lives during D-Day and World War II as we preserve their heritage and secure a future of peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

