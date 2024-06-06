The U.S. Army Area Support Group – Kuwait Deputy Chaplain speaks during a prayer breakfast on National Day of Prayer in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, May 2, 2024. The U.S. Army places a high value on the rights of its Soldiers to observe the tenets of their respective religions or to observe no religion at all. The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance, held on the first Thursday of May, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

