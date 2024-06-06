Service members and DoD civilians gathered May 2, 2024, for a prayer breakfast in celebration of National Day of Prayer. The U.S. Army places a high value on the rights of its Soldiers to observe the tenets of their respective religions or to observe no religion at all. The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance, held on the first Thursday of May, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

