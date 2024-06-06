Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Day of Prayer [Image 6 of 11]

    National Day of Prayer

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Task Force Spartan

    The U.S. Army Transatlantic Expeditionary District Commander and District Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers speaks during a prayer breakfast on National Day of Prayer in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, May 2, 2024. The U.S. Army places a high value on the rights of its Soldiers to observe the tenets of their respective religions or to observe no religion at all. The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance, held on the first Thursday of May, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

