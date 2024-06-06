Airmen from across the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s three wings participated in a forward operating base decontamination scenario involving a simulated chemical attack involving aircrew and ground support personnel as part of Iron Keystone 2024 activities at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8462724
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-ZT651-1058
|Resolution:
|3615x5423
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
