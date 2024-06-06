Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario

Airmen from across the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s three wings participated in a forward operating base decontamination scenario involving a simulated chemical attack involving aircrew and ground support personnel as part of Iron Keystone 2024 activities at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

