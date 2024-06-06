Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario [Image 9 of 12]

    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from across the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s three wings participated in a forward operating base decontamination scenario involving a simulated chemical attack involving aircrew and ground support personnel as part of Iron Keystone 2024 activities at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 18:09
    Photo ID: 8462721
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-ZT651-1047
    Resolution: 5529x3686
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario
    Iron Keystone 2024 confronts forward operating base decontamination scenario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    decontamination
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PAANG
    IK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT