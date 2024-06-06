Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Robert Lovelady promotes to Lt. Col. [Image 10 of 10]

    Maj. Robert Lovelady promotes to Lt. Col.

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Robert Lovelady, commander of the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, gives a speech during a promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2024. Lovelady has served in the military for over 25 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    This work, Maj. Robert Lovelady promotes to Lt. Col. [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

