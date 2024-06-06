Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Robert Lovelady promotes to Lt. Col. [Image 6 of 10]

    Maj. Robert Lovelady promotes to Lt. Col.

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. Mark Reuther, commander of the 139th Maintenance Group, and Maj. Robert Lovelady, commander of the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, stand during a promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2024. Lovelady promotes to the rank of lieutenant colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    This work, Maj. Robert Lovelady promotes to Lt. Col. [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

