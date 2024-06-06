Maj. Robert Lovelady promotes to Lt. Col.

Col. Mark Reuther, commander of the 139th Maintenance Group, and Maj. Robert Lovelady, commander of the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, stand during a promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2024. Lovelady promotes to the rank of lieutenant colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

