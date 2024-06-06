Boxer Health Fair

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ryan Gilsinger, left, assigned to Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Five, and a native of Buffalo, New York, shares the results of a body mass index reading to Sgt. Shawn Miller, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Cypress, Texas, during a medical fair hosted by Boxer’s Medical Department on the mess decks, June 5, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

