    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Health Fair [Image 7 of 7]

    Boxer Health Fair

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), test their body mass index during a medical fair hosted by Boxer’s Medical Department on the mess decks, June 5, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8462604
    VIRIN: 240605-N-MH008-1021
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Health Fair [Image 7 of 7], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    LHD4
    HealthFair
    BoxerStrong

