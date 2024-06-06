Boxer Health Fair

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicolas Lewis, right, a native of Buffalo, New York, explains the effects of sugar on the teeth and gums to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Widdje Belin, a native of Miami, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), during a medical fair hosted by Boxer’s Medical Department on the mess decks, June 5, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

