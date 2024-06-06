Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicolas Lewis, right, a native of Buffalo, New York, explains the effects of sugar on the teeth and gums to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Widdje Belin, a native of Miami, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), during a medical fair hosted by Boxer’s Medical Department on the mess decks, June 5, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8462603
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-MH008-1011
|Resolution:
|4609x4160
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Health Fair [Image 7 of 7], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
