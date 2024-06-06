Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes Holds Safe Boating Open House [Image 6 of 6]
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
06.08.2024
Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Leatherman demonstrates how to recover oil from water during an open house event held by Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The event was open to the public and allowed visitors to learn about boating safety and other Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)
Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes Holds Safe Boating Open House
