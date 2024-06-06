Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes Holds Safe Boating Open House [Image 1 of 6]
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
06.08.2024
Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes crews provide tours of Coast Guard boats during an open house event held in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The public was invited to tour Coast Guard boats and learn about the Coast Guard's capabilities and how to stay safe during the recreational boating season. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)
