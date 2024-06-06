Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes Holds Safe Boating Open House [Image 3 of 6]
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
06.08.2024
Coastie the Safety Boat speaks with children about boating safety during a safe boating open house held by Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Coastie is a robot operated by the Coast Guard Auxiliary capable of moving and speaking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)
|06.08.2024
|06.09.2024 14:13
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes Holds Safe Boating Open House
