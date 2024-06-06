Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes Holds Safe Boating Open House

Coastie the Safety Boat speaks with children about boating safety during a safe boating open house held by Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Coastie is a robot operated by the Coast Guard Auxiliary capable of moving and speaking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)

