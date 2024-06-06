Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes Holds Safe Boating Open House [Image 3 of 6]

    Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes Holds Safe Boating Open House

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi            

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Coastie the Safety Boat speaks with children about boating safety during a safe boating open house held by Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Coastie is a robot operated by the Coast Guard Auxiliary capable of moving and speaking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8462073
    VIRIN: 240608-G-SI450-1028
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.11 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USCG
    Coast Guard

