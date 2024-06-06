Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 2 of 12]

    Cyber Shield 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    North Dakota Air National Guardsmen from the 119th Wing, pose for a group photo alongside North Dakota Information Technology members in front of a horse statue while attending Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 5, 2024. Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise. Approximately 900 National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8462049
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-CL987-3091
    Resolution: 6413x4275
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Virginia
    cyber
    Virginia Beach
    North Dakota
    North Dakota Air National Guard
    CyberShield24

