North Dakota Air National Guardsmen from the 119th Wing, pose for a group photo alongside North Dakota Information Technology members in front of a horse statue while attending Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 5, 2024. Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise. Approximately 900 National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

