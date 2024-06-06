Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Spiker Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2]

    Sgt. 1st Class Spiker Reenlistment

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Bradbury 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Spiker, Intelligence NCOIC for the Alabama Defense Cyber Operations Element, speaks during his reenlistment ceremony at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) on June 6, 2024. Spiker chose to celebrate expanding his military career at the same location his career started over 19 years as he participated in the Recruit Sustainment Program at SMR prior to attending basic combat training. (U.S. Army Missouri National Guard
    photo by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8462010
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-PA124-2022
    Resolution: 6114x4126
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Spiker Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Sarah Bradbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

