Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Spiker, Intelligence NCOIC for the Alabama Defense Cyber Operations Element, speaks during his reenlistment ceremony at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) on June 6, 2024. Spiker chose to celebrate expanding his military career at the same location his career started over 19 years as he participated in the Recruit Sustainment Program at SMR prior to attending basic combat training. (U.S. Army Missouri National Guard

photo by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 12:50 Photo ID: 8462010 VIRIN: 240606-Z-PA124-2022 Resolution: 6114x4126 Size: 11.66 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. 1st Class Spiker Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Sarah Bradbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.