Sgt. 1st Class Spiker Reenlistment

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Spiker, Intelligence NCOIC for the Alabama Defense Cyber Operations Element, says the Oath of Enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) on June 6, 2024. Spiker is also a member of the 116th

Infantry regiment, whose soldiers were the first to arrive at Omaha Beach in Normandy, and who used the beach of the SMR to train for the invasion 80 years ago. (U.S. Army Missouri National Guard photo by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury).

