Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Spiker, Intelligence NCOIC for the Alabama Defense Cyber Operations Element, says the Oath of Enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) on June 6, 2024. Spiker is also a member of the 116th
Infantry regiment, whose soldiers were the first to arrive at Omaha Beach in Normandy, and who used the beach of the SMR to train for the invasion 80 years ago. (U.S. Army Missouri National Guard photo by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury).
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8462009
|VIRIN:
|240606-Z-PA124-2033
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.81 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Spiker Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Sarah Bradbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT