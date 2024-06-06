French soldiers prepare to drop a life raft into the water for a search and rescue exercise in a CASA CN-235 plane during Marara 24 off the coast of Tahiti, May 31, 2024. Marara 24 is a French-led, multinational exercise designed to advance partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like these reinforce U.S. commitments to our allies and partners in Oceania and raise our collective readiness to address crises and contingencies in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

