    Marara 24 [Image 3 of 9]

    Marara 24

    TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    A French soldier waits with a K-9 to inspect a landing craft, air cushion during Marara 24 in Tahiti, June 4, 2024. Marara 24 is a French-led, multinational exercise designed to advance partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like these reinforce U.S. commitments to our allies and partners in Oceania and raise our collective readiness to address crises and contingencies in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 12:51
    Photo ID: 8461980
    VIRIN: 240604-N-VS068-1252
    Resolution: 3578x5291
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: TAHITI, PF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marara 24 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESG-3
    C3F
    Expeditionary Strike Group 3
    Marara24
    Marara2024

