    123rd Cyber Protection Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    123rd Cyber Protection Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Virginia Army National Guardsman, 1st Sgt. David Maw of the 123rd Cyber Protection Battalion prepares to pass the Noncommissioned Officer Sword to Cpt. Anabel Montano during the unit's Change of Responsibility ceremony at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 3, 2024. The Change of Responsibility ceremony honors the departing First Sergeant while providing official recognition to the incoming First Sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Cyber Protection Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

