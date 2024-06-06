123rd Cyber Protection Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Virginia Army National Guardsman, 1st Sgt. James Perry of the 123rd Cyber Protection Battalion passes the Noncommissioned Officer Sword to Sgt. Sean Zeck, completing the unit's Change of Responsibility ceremony at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 3, 2024. The Change of Responsibility ceremony honors the departing First Sergeant while providing official recognition to the incoming First Sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

