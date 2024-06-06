Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Saber hosts a static display at ILA Berlin 24 [Image 4 of 10]

    Task Force Saber hosts a static display at ILA Berlin 24

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Warrant Officer 1 Jerome Swan talks to a visitor about other aircraft on display during the ILA Berlin Airshow on June 6, 2024. U.S. Army photos taken Cpt. Jordan Beagle.

    1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, “Task Force Saber” holds a static display at “ILA Berlin 24” in Berlin, Germany from 5-9 June 2024. Task Force Saber showcased an HH-60M Blackhawk and an AH-64 Apache. ILA stands for innovation, and leadership in Aerospace. It is an international trade and airshow dedicated to the aerospace industry. It is one of the world’s largest and oldest airshows. Key features include conferences, seminars, networking opportunities and airshow demonstrations.

