Chief Warrant Officer 2 Billy Gahn, Warrant Officer 1 Jerome Swan and Spc. Jaron Terry an HH-60M crew assigned to Task Force Saber pose for a photo during the ILA Berlin Airshow on June 6, 2024. U.S. Army photos taken Cpt. Jordan Beagle.



1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, “Task Force Saber” holds a static display at “ILA Berlin 24” in Berlin, Germany from 5-9 June 2024. Task Force Saber showcased an HH-60M Blackhawk and an AH-64 Apache. ILA stands for innovation, and leadership in Aerospace. It is an international trade and airshow dedicated to the aerospace industry. It is one of the world’s largest and oldest airshows. Key features include conferences, seminars, networking opportunities and airshow demonstrations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 06:36 Photo ID: 8461532 VIRIN: 240606-A-UT471-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.52 MB Location: BERLIN, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Saber hosts a static display at ILA Berlin 24 [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.