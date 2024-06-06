PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) receives fuel from the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 03:56 Photo ID: 8461445 VIRIN: 240608-N-ZS816-1105 Resolution: 5715x3810 Size: 2.9 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.