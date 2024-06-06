Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24 [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2024) Sailors assigned the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) heave around a line on the fo’c’sle during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8461444
    VIRIN: 240608-N-ZS816-1077
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Valiant Shield
    First to Fight
    DDG 76
    StrongandStrategic
    VS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT