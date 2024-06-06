USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts a RAS with USNS Rappahannock in support of Valiant Shield 24

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gustavo Ramirez from Vasalia, California, (left) and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joseph Quillen from Lyons, Indiana, (right) watch as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) comes alongside the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) during Valiant Shield 2024. Just beyond Rappahannock is the amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

