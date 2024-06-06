U.S. Army Capt. Devin Mobley, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7, Engineers, gives a presentation on JTF-Bravo’s tactical mapping drone as part of CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 6, 2024. His presentation gave insights on the eBee Tactical Survey Drone’s capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response scenario.

