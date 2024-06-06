Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 9 of 9]

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Capt. Devin Mobley, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7, Engineers, gives a presentation on JTF-Bravo’s tactical mapping drone as part of CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 6, 2024. His presentation gave insights on the eBee Tactical Survey Drone’s capabilities and limitations in a humanitarian aid or disaster response scenario.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 01:32
    Photo ID: 8461367
    VIRIN: 240606-F-KD333-1230
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: SAN JOSE, CR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-Bravo
    1st Mission Support Command
    CENTAM Guardian 24

